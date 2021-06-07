LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF) is giving two grants of $75,000 each to Americares and Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to deliver humanitarian aid in India.
The grant to Americares will be used for prevention supplies and essential medical equipment across 10 Indian states, including ventilators, oxygen tanks, concentrators and pulse oximeters. The funds will also support mobile health centers that provide primary care in impoverished Mumbai communities.
The grant to MSF will support medical programs that help stem the spread of COVID-19, tuberculosis, HIV, and sexual and gender-based violence.
The aid is possible because of the generosity of TPRF's supporters across the globe.
"As this pandemic rages on, we are confident that our combined efforts will offer hope and assistance to those in need and express our deep sense of humanity," says Linda Pascotto, TPRF Board Chair.
Representatives of Americares and MSF also expressed strong appreciation for the partnership.
"I am humbled to have the commitment of partners like you who step up in times of need. Thank you for your generosity," says Christine Squires, President and CEO of Americares.
TPRF has also adjusted its signature Food for People program in Bantoli, India to respond to the pandemic, which has exacerbated local hunger issues. Recently 100 disabled and elderly people in the area were provided with free rice, lentils, potatoes, masks and other supplies. Since 2006 the Food for People program has provided nearly 4 million nutritious meals to children and the elderly in India, Nepal and Ghana.
In addition to the latest initiatives in India, TPRF has provided more than $400,000 for COVID-19 relief projects in several other countries including South Africa, Brazil, Ecuador, the U.S. and Italy.
TPRF also offers the Peace Education Program, an innovative series of video-based workshops that help people discover their own inner strength, hope and peace. The program is being appreciated now more than ever, and the customarily in-person workshops are increasingly being offered virtually.
Learn more about all of The Prem Rawat Foundation's initiatives to address fundamental human needs and how you can get involved here.
Media Contact
Jake Frankel, The Prem Rawat Foundation, 1.310.392.5700, jakefrankel@tprf.org
Mary Wishard, The Prem Rawat Foundation, 1.310.392.5700, jakefrankel@tprf.org
SOURCE The Prem Rawat Foundation