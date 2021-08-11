LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF) has provided $100,000 in grants for medical aid and food to help disadvantaged people in Peru cope with the COVID-19 crisis.
The South American country has been hit hard, bearing one of the world's highest COVID-19 death rates in proportion to its population. The pandemic has also drastically increased food insecurity in the country, exacerbated by job losses and the closure of school cafeterias.
TPRF is helping by giving a $75,000 grant to the Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and a $25,000 grant to Cesvi's House of Smile project.
The MSF grant will help MSF teams support a vaccination roll out and help people receive rapid tests, 'high-flow' oxygen, hospital services, home care and more as the situation demands. The medical aid is currently focused in the hard-hit cities of Cusco and Huacho.
"MSF is grateful for the support from TPRF and the care that it is helping us provide in Peru as we continue our COVID-19 response in the country," says Avril Benoît, MSF Executive Director.
The Cesvi grant has already provided healthy local food to thousands of vulnerable children and their parents in neighborhoods of Lima that have been plagued by malnutrition. Cesvi reports that, "Thanks to The Prem Rawat Foundation, Cesvi could assist with food support – and consequently economic support – to the families most in need, and could guarantee a healthy life and a better future to many children."
Both of the NGOs with whom TPRF is partnering have strong local infrastructure in Peru and are committed to respecting the dignity of those in need. The grants are possible due to the strong backing of TPRF donors across the world, who raised over $200,000 during a recent appeal to support initiatives that advance dignity, peace and prosperity.
"It is inspiring to see that people across the globe are demonstrating their humanity and compassion by responding to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. People everywhere are coming together, putting forth their best efforts to save lives and offer comfort, says Linda Pascotto, TPRF Board Chair. "TPRF is thankful to its supporters for helping the foundation offer assistance and comfort to those who are suffering."
In addition to the latest initiatives in Peru, TPRF has provided more than $500,000 for COVID-19 relief projects in several other countries, including Brazil, Ecuador, India, South Africa, the U.S. and Italy.
TPRF also offers the Peace Education Program, an innovative series of video-based workshops that have helped over 160,000 people in over 70 countries discover their own inner strength, hope and peace.
The program has been embraced by the public school system in Cusco, Peru and this year more than 6,000 students, teachers and parents have participated in the workshops there, with many reporting that they have helped them cope with the hardships of the pandemic.
Learn more about all of The Prem Rawat Foundation's initiatives to address fundamental human needs and how you can get involved here.
