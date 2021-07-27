FORT WORTH, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center®, a premier medical spa franchise for health and beauty, celebrated it's one year anniversary in Fort Worth/Alliance, Texas with a star-studded event featuring demonstrations, celebrity appearances and a charity clothing drive.
Located at 4560 Heritage Trace Pkwy, Suite 100, Fort Worth, Texas 76244, the award-winning clinic is the 18th location for the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center (BHRC) brand and the 6th clinic to open in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
The glamorous anniversary event was attended by celebrities including "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" actor and NFL athlete, Dean Cain, "Below Deck" and "The Bachelorette" reality star, Erica Rose and "Real Housewives of Dallas" reality television personality, D'Andra Simmons.
The night was filled with flowing champagne and hors d'oeuvres catered by Nick & Sam's of Dallas. A charity clothing drive was held to benefit The Children's Advocacy Center and Union Gospel Mission of Fort Worth. Over 1000 teddy bears and undergarments were donated to the Union Gospel Mission (Anne children's advocacy center). Live demonstrations of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's signature skincare and wrinkle treatments were on display as guests watched as Rose received Botox® injections as well as other live services.
"Wow! This was by far our best event ever, beyond exciting, with so many celebrities on hand," said Eric Werner, one of the owners of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Fort Worth/Alliance.
Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center offers the most advanced wellness treatments for anti-aging, hormone replacement and regenerative therapies as well as the leading services for beauty and aesthetic services like Botox®, CoolSculpting®, Ultherapy®, laser hair removal, facials and PRP therapy and more. The board-certified, expert staff utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and the highest quality products for each of the different treatments that deliver visible results.
"We are very excited that BHRC Fort Worth/Alliance has had a wonderful 1st year, especially with the challenges of 2020. The owner/operators of the Dallas and Fort Worth clinics have a long history of success and they have developed the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center brand into one of the area's most recognized med spas," stated co-founder, Devin Haman.
To schedule a consultation or for more information, please call BHRC Alliance at 817-379-0566.
