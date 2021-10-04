ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azad Plastic Surgery announces the addition of Crisalix virtual aesthetics technology to help patients visualize their breast augmentation results prior to surgery. Dr. Kamran Azad, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and fellowship-trained in aesthetics uses Crisalix's advanced imaging technology to produce a virtual reality experience for patients. This technology allows adjustments to the 3-D model so the patient can visualize their desired results and consult with Dr. Azad before their breast augmentation.
"This immersive experience is amazing and allows our patients to see the potential results in virtual reality," Dr. Azad said. "This takes the before and after photos to the next level, Crisalix's imaging technology adds value to the entire process."
Using the Crisalix application, Dr. Azad creates a preview of the patient's breast augmentation and then changes the parameters of the image to customize a 3-D view. Patients can basically see their new look with this technology. Learn more about the Crisalix process at https://www.kamranazadmd.com/crisalix
"It is a very powerful experience to consult with patients on what their specific results of a breast augmentation may look like," added Dr. Azad.
For patients considering a breast augmentation, Crisalix is more than just a visual aid. The 3-D imaging produces multiple angles that provide a sense of proportion and help patients build confidence in their decision. Most importantly, the images are of the patient's own body making Crisalix's experience very desirable.
About Azad Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kamran Azad is one of the few plastic surgeons in Orlando, Florida, with additional aesthetic fellowship training. Performing procedures such as Brazilian Butt Lift, Breast Augmentation, Tummy Tuck, Breast Lift, and Liposuction. Dr. Azad is Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.
Visit Dr. Kamran Azad's website at http://www.kamranazadmd.com
