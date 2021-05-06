BRANFORD, Conn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert J. Alvine, President, Premier Subaru, presented Shawn Heffernan, CEO of Camp Rising Sun, with a check for $48,800 at the dealership's new facility in Branford, CT. The donation represented the proceeds from the annual "Share the Love" event, in which anyone that purchased or leased a new Subaru could make a $250 donation to one of four national charities – ASPCA, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Meals on Wheels Association of America, the National Park Foundation – or a fifth local charity for their customers to support. Premier Subaru selected Camp Rising Sun as their "hometown charity" for the 2020-2021 Share the Love campaign for the seventh year in a row.
Premier Subaru is proud to have matched dollars from Subaru of America directly to provide an additional impact to Camp Rising Sun.
"Our customers have the choice of five different charities, and nearly every single one chose Camp Rising Sun," said Mr. Alvine. "We are honored to be a partner in supporting such a deserving organization."
Camp Rising Sun was designed to provide a safe nurturing environment to children ages 5 through 17 who have been diagnosed with cancer. Camp Week takes place at Camp Jewell YMCA in Colebrook, CT. Camp Rising Sun has been around since 1983 and has grown to over 100 campers each year. The dollars provided by Premier Subaru, under the most recent Share the Love program, will support more than 40 campers this year.
Over the last 13 years, through the Share the Love Event, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to charity, with customers choosing between four national and over 1,440 hometown charities.
Premier Subaru has donated over $300,000 in total to Camp Rising Sun in the last 7 years - and supported more than 200 campers.
Premier Subaru is located at 155 North Main Street, Branford, CT 06405, right on Route 1, easy access off of Exit 54 off I-95. Premier Subaru is a Subaru Love Promise Retailer 12 years running, plus they have been A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau since 2001. Premier has also been involved in a number of philanthropic organizations including The Branford Jazz on the Green series, Toys for Tots, Jane Doe No More, and the American Cancer Society. For more information about Premier Subaru, visit premiersubaru.com or call directly at (800) 411-4551.
About Premier Subaru Branford
Premier Subaru Branford is an authorized dealer for Subaru cars, and SUVs. They are part of the Premier Auto Group which also includes Premier Subaru Watertown and Premier Kia in Branford. Premier Subaru is located at 155 North Main Street in Branford Connecticut. All the Premier Dealerships are approved by the AAA For Automotive Service.
