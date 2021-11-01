TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Working in the food and beverage industry, staying ahead and being aware of the latest trends and developments is critical to keeping priorities aligned with demand. As the past few years have seen many significant shifts in demands and priorities, the upcoming years could bring more disruption, especially with food safety regulations becoming more demanding and emergent technologies impacting trends in consumer demands.
In recent years, technology has changed the way companies operate and innovate with respect to how food is produced and delivered to consumers. This year, as global companies continued to face challenges brought on by the pandemic, certain vulnerabilities were highlighted across the supply chain.
Join this webinar to hear Aptean's food and beverage industry expert, Jack Payne, Director, Solution Consulting, discuss the latest food and beverage industry challenges and trends, and learn how to be ready for tomorrow's challenges, today.
Join the live webinar on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Preparing for Tomorrow's Challenges in the Food and Beverage Industry.
