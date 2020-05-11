TUCSON, Ariz., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The prescription drug discount program, ScriptSave WellRx, has announced it is lowering the cost of medications through the summer to help the millions of Americans who lost their jobs and health insurance from COVID-19.
The new WellRx program, called "Operation Relief," will provide deeper discounts to bring even lower prices to all consumers, regardless of their employment, insurance or financial situation. No enrollment, email or sign up is required. There are no fees or subscriptions required. New discount pricing changes under the "Operation Relief" include:
- 6,498 drugs under $20
- 4,572 drugs under $10
- and over 2,568 drugs under $5
How to Get Lowest Prices on Prescription Medications
Consumers just print out this card and show it to any of their 65,000 pharmacy partners. The discounted prescription prices also apply to pet medications. To search prices at local pharmacies, consumers can visit WellRx.com/Relief and download their card to be presented at the pharmacy counter.
The marketing director for ScriptSave WellRx, Robert Craver, says individual cost savings will vary by each prescription drug but customers using the WellRx relief discount program will immediately see a lower price at the checkout counter over the cash price and sometimes even lower than insurance prices.
"In this time of unprecedented job loss, we're stepping up to help anyone who is struggling to pay for their expensive prescriptions," said Craver. "This is our way of giving back to consumers who are facing difficult times financially. We're here to help any we can, and making it simple and easy to save some money is key right now"
More than 33 million Americans have lost their jobs in the last five weeks, according to the Department of Labor. The latest numbers suggest that unemployment could reach the 25 percent rate recorded during the Great Depression.
The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates roughly 49 percent of the country's total population gets their health insurance from their employer. Under that estimate, roughly 13 million Americans could need financial help for their prescription medications.
WellRx Lowers Prescription Prices On All Medications
Under "Operation Relief," WellRx will decrease prescription medication pricing across the board, and discounts will apply at their more than 65,000 pharmacy partners including all major chains.
WellRx has saved consumers more than $10 billion dollars in prescription costs over the last 25 years. It was one of the first companies to publicly reveal the prices for all prescription drugs at pharmacies based on zip codes. Their technology enables consumers to get price alerts when their prescription medications come down at neighboring pharmacies.
The WellRx app also pushes reminders for medication refills and "take your pill NOW" reminders, helping to improve adherence to medications. And when medications potentially interact with each other, WellRx can alert pharmacists or consumers when their medications interact with other medications.
Last year, WellRx introduced a new wellness tool on the app that allows consumers to cross-reference foods at the grocery store to ensure they are aligned with their general wellness, pregnancy or other health conditions, including heart disease and diabetes. If their grocery items are flagged as unhealthy, WellRx will offer healthier suggestions and provide coupons to save money at checkout.
The free mobile app, WellRx, is available on iOS or Android. Consumers can also sign up online for the prescription discount program at WellRx.com.
About ScriptSave WellRx
ScriptSave WellRx negotiates drug prices in bulk with pharmacies across the nation, giving it access to pricing information for most prescription drugs being sold at independent and chain pharmacies. It makes these pricing data available at no cost via the free ScriptSave WellRx mobile app and website. The digital health company provides a fast, easy, free way for patients (and healthcare practitioners) to get a second opinion on what an out-of-pocket cost might be. Patients can price-check all their family's medications at most pharmacies in any zip code with just one click. Healthcare practitioners can price-check medications and share savings with their patients using the WellRx for HCPs app.
