Urgency of 2022 Rx Summit underscored by overdose deaths topping 1 million since data tracking began; the event's 90+ educational sessions will focus on prevention, treatment, and recovery.
MALVERN, Pa., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a significant spike in overdose deaths in 2021, HMP Global, the world's largest healthcare event and education company, today announced that President Joe Biden will address participants of the 11th annual Rx Summit on April 19, discussing his administration's commitment to stem the tide of U.S. overdose deaths.
President Biden's remarks will be delivered via recorded video message during the plenary session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19. This is the fourth time a sitting U.S. president will address the Rx Summit during their term. Former presidential speakers have included President Biden in 2021, Donald J. Trump in 2019, and Barack Obama in 2016. Former President Bill Clinton addressed attendees in 2018.
"An alarming spike in overdose deaths has put a heightened national focus on the opioid and addiction crises in the United States," said Doug Edwards, vice president, HMP Global, who directs the company's Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Learning Network. "More than 100,000 Americans died due to drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in April 2021. Now more than ever, it is urgent that we work together to find solutions that address addiction and the overdose epidemic.
"President Biden's participation in the 2022 Rx Summit underscores the urgency of addressing this epidemic," said Nancy Hale, President & CEO, Operation UNITE (Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education, Inc.). "More than 1 million Americans have died of overdoses since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began collecting data. The COVID-19 pandemic compounded this crisis in 2020 and 2021, disrupting treatment, rehabilitation, and public health programs across the country. It is critical now that we work to address this crisis, and we appreciate President Biden addressing the stakeholders working every day to find solutions to this public health emergency."
The Rx Summit brings together more than 3,000 stakeholders involved in addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery. It is the largest national collaboration of its kind and facilitates important connections to address this public health emergency.
In addition to President Biden, the Rx Summit presenter lineup includes a multidisciplinary group of lawmakers, federal officials, community advocates, and other experts on the frontlines of the opioid and addiction epidemic. These include:
- U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky
- U.S. Rep. David Trone of Maryland
- U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
- Dr. Robert M. Califf, Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- Dr. Lawrence A. Tabak, Acting Director, National Institutes of Health
- Dave Baker, State Representative, Minnesota District 17B
- Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Assistant Secretary, Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration
- Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director, White House Office of National Drug Control Policy
- Todd Robinson, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs
- Dr. Debra Houry, Acting Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
Returning speakers include Dr. Nora Volkow, Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse; Patrick M. Shannon, Retired Tribal Judge; Kathryn Burgum, First Lady of North Dakota; Dr. Traci C. Green, Professor and Director of the Brandeis Opioid Policy Research Collaborative; Dr. Robert L. DuPont, President of the Institute for Behavior and Health, Inc.; Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof; Dr. Monty Burks, Director of Faith-Based Initiatives, Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; and Jennifer S. Smith, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
National focus
The alarming increase in overdose deaths is spurring many local, state, and federal leaders to devote additional resources to address the crisis. In his State of the Union address on March 1, President Biden spoke to the substance use crisis in America.
"There is so much we can do," he said in the address. "Increase funding for prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery. … If you are suffering from addiction, know that you are not alone."
According to the White House, the President's FY2023 budget requests include $4.25 billion for drug policy efforts that will fund research, prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery support services, as well as interdiction efforts to reduce the availability of illicit drugs in the U.S.
Overdose deaths do not reflect the full public health impact of substance use disorders. Individuals who misuse drugs or alcohol are more likely to develop chronic health conditions, experience poorer health outcomes, and have contact with the criminal justice system. The costs are high: The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates that substance use disorders account for more than $400 billion annually related to healthcare, lost work productivity, and crime. Effective care, including access to programs that provide medication-assisted treatment, remain a challenge for most to access.
"We are grateful to President Biden for his participation and his voice," said Randy Robbin, President, HMP Education. "Tackling this crisis will take time, action, innovative approaches, and everyone working together."
At the Rx Summit, stakeholders can engage in discussions on best strategies and tactics backed by data from proven programs across the country. Attendees can gain the practical knowledge in their fields to help combat this epidemic.
The in-person format also allows for professional networking and collaboration among stakeholder groups to develop best practices for prevention, treatment, and recovery. Registration is now open. For agendas or to register, visit the event website. Rates (including the Maximum Access Package) are available here.
