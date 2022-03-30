Pressley Ridge, a nationally recognized leader in providing a wide array of mental health, treatment foster care and specialized education services for youth and families, announced it has received a $10 million unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This is the single largest donation the organization has received in its 190-year history.
PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pressley Ridge, a nationally recognized leader in providing a wide array of mental health, treatment foster care and specialized education services for youth and families, announced it has received a $10 million unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This is the single largest donation the organization has received in its 190-year history.
"We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott's investment in Pressley Ridge's mission," said Susanne Cole, President and CEO. "This gift will enhance our ability to serve the increasing complex needs of youth and families in our communities. It will also accelerate our work as it relates to racial equity and bolster our commitment to leadership development in this field to advance clinical outcomes and best practices."
Recognized for developing the nation's first treatment foster care curriculum in the early 1980s, Pressley Ridge has continued to evolve and expand its services. Each year, thousands of children and families are strengthened through community-based mental health services, foster care, adoption, specialized education, and supportive services for transition-age youth.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in increased mental health issues that have challenged society in ways that could not be imagined. This grant will allow Pressley Ridge to increase organizational capacity and address these critical mental and behavioral health needs in communities they serve throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.
The announcement of this transformative gift comes just after Pressley Ridge completed its new three year strategic plan that includes a primary focus on racial equity. The plan tackles workforce development, ensuring effective and efficient clinical interventions and exploring program expansion and collaborations where there may be gaps in services within communities.
"Pressley Ridge has a long history of producing positive outcomes for kids and families who have experienced a variety of challenges in their lives," said Tisha Germany, Pressley Ridge Board Chair. "This gift validates the tremendous work of the staff and leadership and presents an opportunity to have a greater impact on diverse communities throughout the region and beyond."
For more information on the impact of Pressley Ridge in your community, please visit http://www.pressleyridge.org.
About Pressley Ridge
Pressley Ridge provides individuals and families with hope and support through life's challenges. Our work intersects that of other social service agencies, social workers, school districts and local and state government entities. We pride ourselves on partnering with families and meeting them where they are, when they need it the most. Each year, thousands of children and families are strengthened through community-based mental health services, foster care, adoption, specialized education, and supportive services for transition-age youth. Our more than 70 programs all share a common goal of establishing stable, healthy families and life-long connections that result in a successful, happy life. Pressley Ridge was founded in 1832 and remains headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A legacy of successful outcomes has allowed the organization to expand services to communities in Central Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.
Media Contact
Dacia Moran, Krol Media Associates, LLC, 4127603594, dacia@krolmedia.com
SOURCE Pressley Ridge