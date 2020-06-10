MADISON, Wis., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Times, the leading publication for pharmacists in the nation, in an independent survey conducted with U.S. News & World Report has again named Prevagen the #1 pharmacist recommended memory support brand.
Of pharmacists who recommend a memory support brand, Prevagen was far and away the number one recommended product with 73% choosing Prevagen. The survey also revealed an over three-fold increase in the number of recommendations made each month to customers in the area of non-prescription memory support.
"We are honored to receive this recognition, which demonstrates the trust that pharmacists have in the safety and effectiveness of our product," said Tom Dvorak, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Quincy Bioscience. "Beyond our recognition as the far and away top choice, we are also thrilled to see the immense growth in consumer interest around brain health."
The list of all categories and complete results can be found at the OTC Guide.
About Quincy Bioscience
Quincy Bioscience is a biotechnology company based in Madison, Wisconsin, that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel technologies to support cognitive function and other normal health challenges associated with aging. It's flagship consumer brand Prevagen® is the best-selling brain health supplement in chain pharmacies across America.
