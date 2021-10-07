CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prevent Blindness, the nation's oldest eye health and safety nonprofit organization, is participating in "World Sight Day" by providing the public with actions they can take to take care of their eyesight and the eyesight of others. World Sight Day is an international day of awareness, held annually on the second Thursday of October, to focus attention on the global issue of eye health. Coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), this year's World Sight Day theme is "Love Your Eyes."
Prevent Blindness invites everyone to take three sight-saving steps for themselves, for others and for their communities:
1. For Yourself- Schedule an eye exam today
2. For Others- Donate to Prevent Blindness to help fund sight-saving services
3. For Your Community- Ask your Member of Congress to support vision and eye health policies by becoming a part of the Congressional Vision Caucus
As part of World Sight Day, Prevent Blindness is partnering with leading companies on social media-based awareness and fundraising programs:
- Zenni, the online eyewear retail leader, will donate $1 per share of every Zenni #WorldSightDay Instagram post to @prevent_blindness, up to $15,000. Followers are encouraged to share the post, with #LoveYourEyes and tell how they prioritize their eye health.
- Horizon Therapeutics, a global biotechnology company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, will donate $1, up to $5,000, for every like or share of their new Thyroid Eye Disease awareness video, "#LoveYourEyes, Know Your Risks."
"World Sight Day offers an incredible opportunity to continue to educate the public about the importance of good vision, the need for equitable access to eyecare, and the benefits of continued vision research," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We also thank our generous partners for their commitment and support of our programs which make a difference in the vision health of Americans every day."
For more information on Prevent Blindness and World Sight Day, visit https://preventblindness.org/world-sight-day-10-14-2021. To make a donation towards the sight-saving efforts of Prevent Blindness, please visit https://preventblindness.org/donate, or text SIGHT to 18337111621. (Message & Data Rates May Apply).
About Prevent Blindness
Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at preventblindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
