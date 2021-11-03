CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prevent Blindness, the nation's oldest eye health and safety non-profit organization, announced today that the 2022 Person of Vision Award will be presented to Mr. Rick Gadd, president of Essilor North America. The award presentation event will take place on March 31, 2022, at 583 Park Avenue, New York, N.Y., in conjunction with Vision Expo East. All proceeds from the event will go to support the sight-saving programs of Prevent Blindness.
The Prevent Blindness Person of Vision Award recognizes an individual, corporation and/or organization whose inspired outlook champions healthy vision and its importance for a healthy life. Gadd was selected as the recipient of the Person of Vision Award for his impactful leadership and dedication to providing quality eye care products and services to the those across the country.
Rick Gadd joined Essilor in 2011 as Senior Vice President of Key Accounts, a group he led until 2017 when he was named president of ECP sales and services. In 2018, he was named president of Essilor of America, and in 2020, named president of Essilor North America. He joined the board of the Essilor Vision Foundation in 2018 and has been a passionate and driving force in providing access to clear vision through Kids Vision for Life and Changing Life through Lenses. Before joining Essilor, Gadd served as a senior leader at Motorola. He obtained his BBA from York University in Toronto, Canada.
Essilor is the leading manufacturer of optical lenses in North America and has supported Prevent Blindness for more than two decades through contributions and partnerships that have helped the charitable organization secure eye care for millions of Americans.
"Rick Gadd and Essilor North America continue to lead the way to help provide essential eye care services and products that allow adults and children to achieve their true potential through healthy eyesight," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We're looking forward to celebrating these good works with other vision industry leaders in New York at the Person of Vision Award event!"
"I'm honored to be presented with the 2022 Prevent Blindness Person of Vision Award, and I share it with all my colleagues at Essilor North America," said Gadd. "We strive every day to make sure everyone receives the vision and eye care they deserve. It's an honor to be part of a company and industry that makes such a positive difference in our communities across the country."
For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, Person of Vision Award committee membership, and reservations, please contact Sue Corbett at (312) 363-6014 or scorbett@preventblindness.org or visit https://preventblindness.org/personofvision.
About Prevent Blindness
Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at preventblindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
