NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Methodist Global AIDS Committee (UMGAC) will host a free webinar online on April 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET titled "Prevention Tools and HIV and AIDS." Moderated by Linda Bales Todd, the webinar will share important information about preventing the spread of the HIV virus, a high priority for The United Methodist Church.
Thirty-eight million people in the world were living with HIV at the end of 2019, according to the World Health Organization, and 1.7 million people were newly infected that year.
The presenters will be Dr. Jacquelyn Kissel and Joshua Culbertson, who will discuss various prevention techniques with an emphasis on Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)--medicine that can prevent HIV infection when taken daily by people who do not have HIV, but who are at very high risk of getting the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PrEP is highly effective for preventing HIV when taken as prescribed. The webinar will also share information about other prevention tools such as female condoms, along with suggestions for what faith communities can do to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Jacquelyn Kissel, PharmD, RPh, AAHIVP is a Clinical Pharmacist at Equitas Health Pharmacy and Medical Center where she has been involved in developing many programs around PrEP and increasing access and education. Dr. Kissel's passion lies in serving the underserved and being an advocate for at risk populations. Her interests include chronic disease state management, HIV education, and collaborative practice models; including nurse practitioners, doctors, case managers, and community pharmacy.
Joshua Culbertson has been a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio since 2011. He has been a PrEP patient with Equitas Health, formerly AIDS Resource Center Ohio, since late 2014. Josh is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Harding Hospital where he works in their partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient therapy programs. He also sees clients through his private practice, Authentic Pathways Counseling & Consulting.
The webinar is the fourth in a series of educational events sponsored by the United Methodist Global AIDS Committee, which was established by the 2004 General Conference. Chaired by Bishop Julius Trimble, the committee provides resources and training to annual conferences and local churches, engaging them in HIV and AIDS education and advocacy. This work reduces stigma and provides greater opportunity for welcoming all people into the church. The committee includes members from members from the Council of Bishops, Discipleship Ministries, General Board of Church and Society, General Board of Global Ministries, United Methodist Communications and United Methodist Women.
The webinar will be broadcast on Facebook Live at http://www.Facebook.com/umcglobalaidsfund and made available on the UMGAC website at umgaf2014.wordpress.com. Past webinars are also available on the website.
