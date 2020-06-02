BOSTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pria™ by BLACK+DECKER, a new automated medication management device and the first direct-to-consumer product from STANLEY Healthcare, today announced that it has been awarded the 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award for the Best New Technology Solution for Medication Management. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate the world's most outstanding Digital Health and Medical Technology products, services and companies around the world.
"We are honored to receive this award and to be recognized among such incredible leaders in the medical technology space," said Sean O'Brien, director at STANLEY Healthcare. "During this unprecedented time, medical technology is being called upon to not only help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to make it easier for individuals to maintain their health remotely. The world is rapidly shifting around us, but our sole focus is, as it always has been, to help caregivers and their aging loved ones during their time of need. This win helps to solidify and drive our purpose."
Pria by BLACK+DECKER is the ultimate home healthcare tracking and management tool for independent individuals and their caregivers. It was designed to empower seniors who desire to maintain independence by employing a HIPAA-compliant platform to provide caregivers real-time insight into their loved one's adherence to both prescribed and over-the-counter medication therapy and wellbeing through a mobile application.
More than 3,750 companies were nominated for the 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. Pria by BLACK+DECKER joins companies like Johnson & Johnson, Peloton, WebMD, GE Healthcare and other top medical technology and digital health pioneers, which received awards in other categories.
About BLACK+DECKER
Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER™ has been setting the standard for innovation and design of power tools, outdoor yard care equipment, and home products. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When homeowners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit http://www.blackanddecker.com/ or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
