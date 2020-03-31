GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary PartnerCare® is saddened to announce the death of Tomas Pattugalan, MD, from COVID-19. Dr Pattugalan was a private practice primary care physician Queens, NY, and member of Primary PartnerCare since 2016. Dr. Pattugalan passed away Sunday morning, March 29, 2020 in the emergency department at Nassau University Medical Center. The entire Primary PartnerCare family mourns the loss of their colleague and extends their deepest sympathy to the family of Dr. Pattugalan.
"It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of our colleague, Tomas Pattugalan, MD. Dr Pattugalan loved and cared for his patients, truly exemplifying the profession of medicine, and the critical role of primary care in our country." said Harry S. Jacob, MD, Chief Executive Medical Officer of Primary PartnerCare. "Being a doctor was not a job for Tomas, it was a calling and a profession. He loved being a doctor." Dr Jacob stated.
"Tomas was a friend and colleague and like many of our doctors, he continued to see patients in his Queens practice up until last week when he converted to telehealth" said Jack Mann, MD, Primary PartnerCare® director, and board-certified Internist/Pulmonologist. Dr. Mann continued "The frontline, private practice doctors are silently fighting this war with little recognition or support. We are all focused on the hospitals, and that is important, but in our organization, we have 100 independent primary care doctors, the majority still treating patients in their offices, and many transitioning to telehealth. Primary PartnerCare is our home-base and support system, as we continue on the frontlines to fight this pandemic."
