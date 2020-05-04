GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary PartnerCare quickly modified its proprietary risk algorithm to efficiently deploy clinical resources to its over 20,000 Medicare patients during COVID-19 pandemic. During its normal course of business, Primary PartnerCare utilizes the unique physician-originated algorithm to effectively manage and target clinical resources based on patients' medical history, including data sourced from claims, laboratory values, prescription medications, and physician's risk identification. Utilization of this algorithm has led to significant reduced hospitalizations and readmissions, improved patient outcomes, and reduced cost of care for its partnered Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO.
"As the COVID-19 health emergency unfolded, we were shocked at the inability of the healthcare system to attend to anything but COVID-19, and knew we needed to use our nursing team to help the doctors reach our over 20,000 Medicare patients to i) assess basic safety, medications and food; ii) early identify any COVID-19 symptoms through implementation of a comprehensive COVID-19 screening tool, and iii) monitor existing chronic conditions. Determining those most at risk for COVID-19 was critical to these outreach efforts," explained Harry Jacob, MD, Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Jacob further explained that the company was able to adjust the algorithm to incorporate disease states particularly susceptible to COVID-19 and order the patient outreach efforts accordingly without losing the strength of the Risk Ordinal's ability to predict the driver of medical illness of patients with multiple chronic conditions.
"We wanted to address the patient conditions that the early science was telling us placed the patients at higher risk of complications and death from COVID-19, but also to maintain continuity and care with patients at risk of exacerbation of their chronic conditions due to lack of primary care intervention," stated James A Stallone, DO, Deputy Chief Medical Officer. "We needed our nursing team to reach our patients in order of greatest risk, quickly assess and connect them to their doctor." continued Dr Stallone.
As the pandemic continues, Primary PartnerCare is tracking and monitoring patient quality indicators and the impact of the pandemic, social isolating, and replacement of traditional office visits with telehealth visits on patients' overall health status.
About Primary PartnerCare®
Primary PartnerCare is a physician-driven organization founded on the belief that private practice primary care physicians in partnership with their patients produce optimal health. Primary PartnerCare has over 100 primary care physicians in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and New York Counties. Primary PartnerCare ACO Independent Practice Association was selected to participate in the Medicare Shared Savings Program effective January 2014 and is the only primary care Medicare ACO in New York state. In addition to its physician companies, Primary PartnerCare includes an affiliated management services organization focused on care coordination, outcomes improvement, and the development of proprietary software products for health risk assessment, population health, and predictive analytics. Primary PartnerCare is headquartered in Great Neck, NY. For more information, please visit www.PrimaryPartnerCare.com.
