BERKLEY, Mich., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists and Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM are now offering a Pediatric Foot Doctor & Children's Foot Doctor Care at the Berkley Michigan Podiatrist Foot Clinic. Children, kids and pediatric patients can benefit from a foot doctor for skin conditions such as ingrown toenails, plantar warts, and skin rashes.
Children and pediatric patients can benefit from a podiatrist for in-toeing, pigeon toes, flat feet and inside of the ankle pain. The pediatric podiatrists and children's podiatrists are Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists are board certified in foot and ankle care!
Dr. Tom Biernacki states "Through the use of advanced diagnostic modalities like X-ray, Ultrasound and MRI we can quickly see what is injured in children and pediatric patients. This type of diagnosis combined with a sports medicine biomechanical gait analysis allows us to construct extremely specific custom orthotics and prosthetics for patients. If there are financial issues covering the prosthetics or custom orthotics, we do have a wide range of prefabricated modified orthotics available at the first visit!"
The benefits of a modern diagnostic techniques, a pediatric podiatrist or children's podiatrist can help young athletes and those with skin conditions be in less pain and be active for longer periods of time. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists offers advanced treatment options such as pediatric ingrown toenail treatment, pediatric plantar wart treatment as well as pediatric shoe evaluation and pediatric custom orthotics.
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan is that they are one of the leaders in southeast Michigan in both podiatrist telemedicine and home care visits. The foot doctors and podiatrists at this clinic have been providing podiatrist home care visits, podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Dr. Tom Biernacki states "We believe advanced sports medicine diagnosis and advanced biomechanical options can significantly improve a patient's mobility and decrease pain while standing. We believe that getting people moving again is one of the single most important things we can do as kid's podiatrists and kid's foot doctors!"
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan strive to provide modern children's podiatrist and pediatric foot doctor care to their patients through offering biomechanical gait analysis, minimally invasive surgery office visits, telehealth, and home care options.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM. The team offers over 100+ years of foot and ankle care experience!
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are in Berkley, Michigan.
