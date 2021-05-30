BERKLEY, Mich., May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists are offering Podiatrist Telehealth in Michigan and Podiatry Telehealth Options in Michigan. Covid-19 has changed the way all doctors in the USA practice medicine. Telehealth has become a more integral part of podiatrist and foot doctor care. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists strives to provide modern podiatrist and foot doctor care to their patients through office visits, telehealth, and home care options. Steps have been taking to provide a secure video platform with as minimal difficulty for the patient as possible.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM. The team offers over 100+ years of foot and ankle care experience!
The podiatrist and foot doctor clinic prides itself as providing modern and advanced podiatrist telemedicine care. The foot doctors and podiatrists at Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists will provide care by way of office appointments, consultations for minimally invasive foot surgeries, podiatrist home care, podiatrist telehealth as well foot care for those who cannot take care of their own feet.
Dr. Tom Biernacki states, "I am incredibly happy to be joining the Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists team. This is an open-minded team focused on advancing the way we practice medicine. Podiatry Telehealth allows us evaluate patients for infections, prescriptions, the need for surgery or whether they should go to the hospital or not."
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists is that they are one of the leaders in southeast Michigan in house call and home care visits. The foot doctors and podiatrists at this clinic have been providing podiatrist home care visits, podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM states, "We believe health care is changing quickly. Our patients demand more options beyond just coming to the office. People want better service and convenience to start feeling better. Through minimally invasive surgery, podiatrist telehealth appointments and podiatrist home care this is possible. If we can help at a lower cost burden, then we would love to help!"
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are in Berkley Michigan.
Media Contact
Michigan Foot Doctor, Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists, 2488086012, michiganfootdoctors@gmail.com
SOURCE Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists