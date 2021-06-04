BERKLEY, Mich., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists are now offering minimally invasive bunion surgery & foot surgery from their Berkley Mi & Royal Oak Mi podiatrist clinics. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists including Dr. Tom Biernacki strive to provide modern podiatrist and foot doctor care for minimally invasive bunion surgery, minimally invasive hammer toe surgery and minimally invasive foot surgery. The foot doctor clinic offers an in office state-of-the-art surgical suite.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists strive to make appointments available late in the evenings with hours until 7pm on weekdays. The foot doctor clinic also offers Saturday appointments with flexible scheduling for patient telemedicine consultations for those patients that are out of town.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include podiatrists and foot doctors that specialize in providing convenient care. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM. The team offers over 100+ years of diabetic foot care as well as diabetic foot and infections!
The Prime Foot & Ankle Podiatrist and Foot Doctor clinic prides itself as providing modern and advanced podiatrist care. Podiatrists and foot doctors can now offer podiatrist telehealth appointments for more urgent diabetic foot infections, or concern about diabetic foot ulcers. If the patient is not able to make it into clinic, the podiatrists and foot doctors of this clinic can help with in person podiatrist home care appointments.
Dr. Tom Biernacki states "Bunion surgery and hammer toe surgery can be an incredibly stressful process and a very painful disorder for many people. Minimally invasive foot surgery can really reduce the healing time, the cost and the stress associated with foot surgery. Minimally invasive surgery has more and more evidence behind it, and we believe it is starting to become the standard of care."
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists is that they are one of the modern leaders in southeast Michigan in both podiatrist telemedicine, minimally invasive procedures and home care visits. The foot doctors and podiatrists at this clinic have been providing podiatrist home care visits, podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are in Berkley Michigan.
