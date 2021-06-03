ROYAL OAK, Mich., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists are now offering plantar wart treatment, toe wart & foot wart procedures from their Berkley, MI podiatrists & Royal Oak, MI podiatrist foot clinics. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists including Dr. Tom Biernacki DPM strive to provide modern podiatrist and foot doctor care for minimally invasive plantar wart procedures as well as skin care of corns and calluses. The foot doctor clinic offers an in office state-of-the-art surgical suite.
Plantar warts, toe warts & foot warts can be an incredibly challenging condition both cosmetically and from a pain standpoint. Studies show that if plantar warts do not improve after a certain period; then a podiatrist or foot doctor could be greatly beneficial in helping treat the condition before it gets worse.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists podiatrists & foot doctors strive to make appointments available late in the evenings with hours until 7pm on weekdays. The foot doctor clinic also offers Saturday appointments with flexible scheduling for patient telemedicine consultations for those patients that are out of town.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include podiatrists and foot doctors that specialize in providing convenient care. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM. The team offers over 100+ years of diabetic foot care as well as diabetic foot and infections!
The Prime Foot & Ankle Podiatrist and Foot Doctor clinic prides itself as providing modern and advanced podiatrist care. Modern podiatrist care does include treating skin conditions such as spreading plantar warts, toe warts and foot warts. If the patient is not able to make it into clinic, the podiatrists and foot doctors of this clinic can help with in person podiatrist home care appointments.
Dr. Tom Biernacki states "Plantar warts, toe warts and foot warts can become very painful and spread if not treated in certain circumstances. We believe in treating these conditions in a minimally invasive nature with as less stress, less inconvenience and less cost."
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists is that they are one of the modern leaders in southeast Michigan in both podiatrist telemedicine, minimally invasive procedures such as plantar wart treatment, and podiatrist home care visits. The foot doctors and podiatrists at this clinic have been providing podiatrist home care visits, podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are in Berkley, Michigan & Royal Oak, Michigan.
