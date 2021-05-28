BERKLEY, Mich., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists are offering Podiatrist Home Care in Southeast Michigan and Podiatrist House Calls in Southeast Michigan. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan are based in Berkley Michigan and strive to provide modern podiatrist and foot doctor care to their patients through office visits, telehealth, and home care options.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM. The team offers over 100+ years of foot and ankle care experience!
The podiatrist and foot doctor clinic prides itself as providing modern and advanced podiatrist care. The foot doctors and podiatrists at Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists will provide care by way of office appointments, consultations for minimally invasive foot and ankle surgeries, podiatrist home care, podiatrist telehealth as well foot care for those who cannot take care of their own feet.
Dr. Tom Biernacki states "I am incredibly happy to be joining the Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists team and am overly excited about the excellent patient care that the podiatrists here are already providing. This clinic is forward thinking with podiatrist telehealth visits, minimally invasive surgery and podiatrist home care for those patients that cannot make it into clinic."
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists is that they are one of the leaders in southeast Michigan in house call and home care visits. The foot doctors and podiatrists at this clinic have been providing podiatrist home care visits, podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are in Berkley Michigan.
Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM states "We believe health care is changing quickly. Our patients want more options beyond just coming to the office. People want better service and convenience to start feeling better. If we can help at a lower cost burden, then we would love to help!"
Media Contact
Michigan Foot Doctors, Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists, 2488086012, michiganfootdoctors@gmail.com
SOURCE Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists