BERKELEY, Mich., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists including Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM announce Advanced Heel Pain & Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Options in Berkley Michigan. There are many different causes of heel pain. Advanced diagnostic modalities like X-ray, Ultrasound or MRI may be needed to differentiate this heel pain if it is not improving after many months.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists offers advanced treatment options such as minimally invasive plantar fasciitis surgery, shockwave therapy and advanced injection options as well as biomechanical analysis in the office. The benefits of a modern diagnostic techniques, a biomechanical exam and advanced heel pain treatment options program can help athletes and people who stand on their feet potentially walk and stand with less pain and for longer periods of time.
Dr. Tom Biernacki states "We believe advanced heel pain diagnosis and advanced heel pain treatment options can significantly improve their mobility and decrease pain while standing. We know that once people stop walking, then this is one of the single biggest risk factors for a shorter and less healthy life span. We believe that getting people moving again is one of the single most important things we can do as podiatrists and foot doctors!"
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan strive to provide modern podiatrist and foot doctor care to their patients through offering biomechanical gait analysis, minimally invasive surgery office visits, telehealth, and home care options. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM. The team offers over 100+ years of foot and ankle care experience!
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan is that they are one of the leaders in southeast Michigan in both podiatrist telemedicine and home care visits. The foot doctors and podiatrists at this clinic have been providing podiatrist home care visits, podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are in Berkley Michigan.
