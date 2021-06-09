BERKLEY, Mich., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists including Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM are now offering a custom orthotics biomechanical analysis program at the Berkley Michigan Podiatrist Office. There are many different causes of foot pain caused by many different biomechanical injuries. Podiatrists and Foot Doctors are unique in that they are trained to perform a detailed running analysis and walking analysis.
Dr. Tom Biernacki states, "Through the use of advanced diagnostic modalities like X-ray, Ultrasound and MRI we can quickly see what is injured. This type of diagnosis combined with a biomechanical running analysis or walking analysis allows us to construct extremely specific custom orthotics and prosthetics for patients. If there are financial issues covering the prosthetics or custom orthotics, we do have 1,000s of prefabricated modified orthotics available at the first visit!"
The benefits of modern diagnostic techniques, a biomechanical exam and an advanced foot pain treatment options program can help athletes and people who stand on their feet potentially walk and stand with less pain and for longer periods of time. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists offers advanced treatment options such as minimally invasive foot surgery, shockwave therapy and advanced injection options as well as biomechanical analysis in the office.
Dr. Tom Biernacki states, "We believe advanced foot pain diagnosis and advanced foot pain treatment options can significantly improve a patient's mobility and decrease pain while standing. We know that once people stop walking, then this is one of the single biggest risk factors for a shorter and less healthy life span. We believe that getting people moving again is one of the single most important things we can do as podiatrists and foot doctors!"
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan strive to provide modern podiatrist and foot doctor care to their patients through offering biomechanical gait analysis, minimally invasive surgery office visits, telehealth, and home care options. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM. The team offers over 100+ years of foot and ankle care experience!
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan is that they are one of the leaders in southeast Michigan in both podiatrist telemedicine and home care visits. The foot doctors and podiatrists at this clinic have been providing podiatrist home care visits, podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are in Berkley Michigan.
Media Contact
Michigan Foot Doctor, Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists, 2488086012, michiganfootdoctors@gmail.com
SOURCE Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists