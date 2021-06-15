BERKLEY, Mich., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists including Dr. Tomasz Biernacki are Now Offering Mobile Podiatrist Home Care and Podiatrist House Calls in Michigan. Covid-19 has changed the way all doctors in the USA practice medicine. Mobile Podiatrist Home Care, Podiatrist House Calls and Podiatrist Telehealth has become a more integral part of podiatrist and foot doctor care. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists strives to provide modern podiatrist and foot doctor care to their patients through office visits, telehealth, and home care options.
The Prime Foot & Ankle podiatrist and foot doctor clinic prides itself as providing modern and advanced mobile podiatrist home care. The foot doctors and podiatrists at Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists will provide care by way of office appointments, consultations for minimally invasive foot surgeries, podiatrist home care, podiatrist telehealth as well foot care for those who cannot take care of their own feet.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM. The team offers over 100+ years of foot and ankle care experience!
Dr. Tom Biernacki states, "I am incredibly happy to be joining the Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists team and am overly excited about the excellent patient care that the mobile podiatrists here are already providing. This clinic is forward thinking with podiatrist telehealth visits, minimally invasive surgery and mobile podiatrist home care for those patients that cannot make it into clinic."
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists is that they are one of the leaders in southeast Michigan in house call and home care visits. The foot doctors and podiatrists at this clinic have been providing mobile podiatrist home care visits, mobile podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are in Berkley Michigan.
Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM states, "We believe health care is changing quickly. Our patients want more options beyond just coming to the office. People want better service and convenience to start feeling better. If we can help at a lower cost burden, then we would love to help!"
