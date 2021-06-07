ROYAL OAK, Mich., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan including Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM are now offering a fall prevention program & fall risk assessment in Berkley Mi & Royal Oak Mi. As seniors get older a variety of foot, ankle and leg problems can cause them to have poor balance and not be able to walk.
Prime Foot and Ankle Specialists now offer this fall risk assessment and fall risk program at the Berkley Michigan podiatrist office and Royal Oak Michigan Podiatrist Office. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists strive to provide modern podiatrist and foot doctor care to their patients through fall risk assessment office visits, telehealth fall risk prevention, and home care fall risk prevention options.
The benefits of a fall risk assessment and fall prevention program can help seniors potentially walk and stand with less pain and for longer periods of time. Dr. Tom Biernacki states "We believe fall risk assessment for our senior populations can significantly improve their mobility and decrease their pain while standing. We know that once people stop walking, then this is one of the single biggest risk factors for a shorter life span. We believe that this fall risk assessment plan is one of the single most important things we can do!"
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan strive to provide modern podiatrist and foot doctor care to their patients through offering biomechanical gait analysis, minimally invasive surgery office visits, telehealth, and home care options. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM. The team offers over 100+ years of foot and ankle care experience!
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan is that they are one of the leaders in southeast Michigan in both podiatrist telemedicine and home care visits. The foot doctors and podiatrists at this clinic have been providing podiatrist home care visits, podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are in Berkley Michigan.
