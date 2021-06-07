BERKLEY, Mich., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists including Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM are now offering minimally invasive bunion surgery, hammer toe surgery & foot surgery. This is being offered in both the office and hospital setting from the Berkley Michigan podiatrist office and Royal Oak Michigan Podiatrist Office. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists strive to provide modern podiatrist and foot doctor care to their patients through minimally invasive surgery office visits, telehealth, and home care options.
The benefits of minimally invasive bunion surgery include smaller incisions, quicker recovery time and lower cost in most situations. Dr. Tom Biernacki states "Minimally invasive bunion surgery and minimally invasive hammer toe surgery is not for everyone, but in less severe deformity this is now becoming by far the best choice in our opinion due to all its benefits."
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM. The team offers over 100+ years of foot and ankle care experience!
There are many advantages to minimally invasive bunion surgery, minimally invasive hammer toe surgery and minimally invasive foot surgery. The advantages can include a lower cost, a faster recovery time and a more cosmetically pleasing result. The "secret" because minimally invasive surgery is X-ray imaging called fluoroscopy which is available at the Berkley Michigan podiatrist office. This allows for the correction of more minor deformities such as some bunions, some hammer toes as well as bumps and lumps on the foot. Minimally invasive toe and foot surgery can be greatly beneficial for the right patient.
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists is that they are one of the leaders in southeast Michigan in both podiatrist telemedicine and home care visits. The foot doctors and podiatrists at this clinic have been providing podiatrist home care visits, podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are in Berkley Michigan.
