BERKLEY, Mich., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists introduce a senior fall prevention and fall risk program with podiatrist walking analysis from their Berkley Mi podiatrists & Royal Oak Mi podiatrist foot clinic s. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists including Dr. Tom Biernacki DPM strive to provide modern podiatrist and foot doctor care with a fall prevention program, a fall risk assessment and walking analysis for elderly patients or those with pain while walking.
Pain with walking, difficulty standing as well as general foot and ankle pain can be an early warning sign of increasing fall risk. Foot and ankle pain is not normal while walking or standing. Studies show that a podiatrist can significantly help with a podiatrist fall prevention program or a foot doctor fall prevention program. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have introduced a senior fall prevention program in Michigan. A fall risk program will focus on the evaluation of a patient's biomechanics such as shoe evaluation, foot evaluation, care for corns, calluses, and foot deformities. This means making sure the patient can stand and balance longer, as well as walk longer to stay in better overall health.
The Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists podiatrists & foot doctors strive to make appointments available late in the evenings with hours until 7pm on weekdays. The foot doctor clinic also offers Saturday appointments with flexible scheduling for patient telemedicine consultations for those patients that are out of town.
Dr. Tom Biernacki states "Studies show that a podiatrist can significantly help with a podiatrist fall prevention program or a foot doctor fall prevention program. We feel that even with one appointment we can significantly improve the ability of a patient to ambulate and be able to walk much better than they have been walking in the past."
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include podiatrists and foot doctors that specialize in providing convenient care. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM. The team offers over 100+ years of diabetic foot care as well as diabetic foot and infections.
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists is that they are one of the modern leaders in southeast Michigan in both podiatrist telemedicine, minimally invasive surgeries, and podiatrist home care visits. The foot doctors and podiatrists at this clinic have been providing podiatrist home care visits, podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are in Berkley Michigan & Royal Oak Michigan.
