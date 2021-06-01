BERKLEY, Mich., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists are now offering minimally invasive bunion surgery, minimally invasive hammer toe surgery & minimally invasive foot surgery from the Berkley Mi podiatrist & Royal Oak Mi podiatrist offices. Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists strive to provide modern podiatrist and foot doctor care to their patients through minimally invasive surgery office visits, telehealth, and home care options.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM. The team offers over 100+ years of foot and ankle care experience!
There are many advantages to minimally invasive bunion surgery, minimally invasive hammer toe surgery and minimally invasive foot surgery. The advantages can include a lower cost, a faster recovery time and a more cosmetically pleasing result. The "secret" because minimally invasive surgery is X-ray imaging called fluoroscopy which is available at the Berkley Michigan podiatrist office. This allows for the correction of more minor deformities such as some bunions, some hammer toes as well as bumps and lumps on the foot. Minimally invasive toe and foot surgery can be greatly beneficial for the right patient.
The Prime Foot & Ankle podiatrist and foot doctor clinic prides itself as providing modern and advanced podiatrist care. Minimally invasive bunion surgery, minimally invasive hammer toe surgery and minimally invasive foot surgery is just another way to accomplish better patient care.
Dr. Tom Biernacki states, "I am incredibly happy to be joining the Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists team. This is an open-minded team focused on advancing the way we practice medicine. An in-office surgical suite can allow for minor procedures such as bunion surgery, hammer toe surgery and foot surgery. Minimally invasive surgery can result in less cost, better cosmetic results and faster healing for our patients."
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists is that they are one of the leaders in southeast Michigan in both podiatrist telemedicine and home care visits. The foot doctors and podiatrists at this clinic have been providing podiatrist home care visits, podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM states, "We believe health care is changing quickly. Our patients demand more options beyond just coming to the office. People want better service and convenience to start feeling better. Through minimally invasive surgery, podiatrist telehealth appointments and podiatrist home care this is possible. If we can help at a lower cost burden, then we would love to help!"
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are in Berkley Michigan.
