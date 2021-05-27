BERKLEY, Mich., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists opens in Berkley Michigan providing podiatrists and foot doctor office visits, telehealth & home care options. Podiatrist Tomasz Biernacki DPM has joined the Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists team.
The practice offers over 100 years of combined podiatrist experience, board certification and the best podiatrists in the area.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists prides itself as providing modern and advanced podiatrist care. The foot doctors and team at Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists will provide care in the office setting allowing in office appointments, consultations for minimally invasive foot and ankle surgeries, as well foot care for those who cannot take care of their own feet.
A unique feature of Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists is that they are one of the leaders in southeast Michigan in mobile podiatrist care. The foot doctors and podiatrists have been providing podiatrist home care visits, podiatrist house call visits and telehealth options for numerous years.
Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM states, "We believe health care is changing rapidly. Patients want more options beyond just coming to the office. People need better service and convenience to start feeling better and if we can help at a lower cost burden, then we would love to help!"
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists include Dr. Tomasz Biernacki DPM, Dr. Jeffrey Klein DPM, Dr. Robert Strasberger DPM, Dr. Andrew Thompson DPM, Dr. Herbert Bircoll DPM, Dr. Gerald Gold DPM & Dr. Leslie Joseph DPM.
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists have been providing care to the Metro Detroit Area for over 30 years. The headquarters are located in Berkley Michigan.
Media Contact
Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan, Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan, 248-808-6012, michiganfootdoctors@gmail.com
SOURCE Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists of Michigan