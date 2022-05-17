Chicago-based technology modernization and advanced cloud consultancy, recently achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Competency Status. This designation recognizes Prime TSR for the delivery of effective solutions that assist healthcare customers with design, architecture, building, migrating, and managing their cloud solutions built on AWS.
CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime TSR, a Chicago-based technology modernization and Advanced cloud consultancy, recently achieved the Healthcare Competency Status with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN Consulting Partners assist customers with design, architecture, building, migrating, and managing their cloud solutions built on AWS.
To receive this designation, Prime TSR had to undergo a thorough approval process to demonstrate the companies' track record, and customer success with AWS. APN Healthcare Competency Partner demonstrates excellence in building solutions for healthcare payers and healthcare providers that store, process, transmit, analyze, and secure patient information.
This significant achievement allows clients to choose a partner who has a proven track record of accomplishments with designing, architecting, building, migrating, and managing innovative healthcare solutions that keep their patients' data secure.
"We are honored to be recognized by AWS for our expertise in creating innovative solutions that serve the Healthcare Industry. This is an amazing milestone for Prime TSR to be among the few elite cloud enablement partners globally." says Eugene Khazin, Principal and Co-Founder at Prime TSR.
About Prime TSR
Prime TSR is a Chicago-based boutique cloud consultancy specializing in digital transformation solutions that works with legacy IT environments. Our team of senior experts, all with a bias for action, advise and implement custom cloud-based applications and data platforms for Fortune
100 companies in healthcare, insurance, life sciences, and professional services.
