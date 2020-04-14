DAYTON, Ohio, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to keep seniors physically and mentally active, provide emotional support and educate them on their Medicare options during the COVID-19 quarantine, PriMED Physicians is offering a myriad of free online classes for homebound seniors.
Anyone is welcome to attend a virtual "Medicare 101" workshop and learn more about how Medicare works, what it covers, when to enroll, and how to avoid late enrollment penalties. Those who are approaching their mid-60s, eligible for Medicare coverage, or over 65 and about to retire can take advantage of these workshops while practicing safe social distancing in the comfort of their own homes.
The workshops are offered by PriMED Physicians as part of the Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage initiative, an innovative health program that improves the quality, efficiency and patient experience for Medicare patients.
The Medicare 101 seminars are held online only and are scheduled as follows:
Wednesday, April 15
5 – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
5 – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
5 – 7 p.m.
Reservations are encouraged. To RSVP: www.GreaterDaytonSeniorCareAdvantage.com and click on the "Medicare events" tab. Information on how to participate will be emailed to you.
One of the biggest challenges brought on by COVID-19 stay at home orders is that many seniors are facing social isolation. That is why in addition to online Medicare 101 workshops, PriMED Physicians is offering a live fitness class and inspirational seminars to boost morale and help seniors stay mentally active. Seniors can sign up for "Skills and Drills for Fall Prevention," a live work out class to improve balance and coordination, and "Iron Butterflies: Flying Forward Together," a storytelling seminar led by Shelley Friend and special guest authors, to find relief during this uncertain time.
The "Skills and Drills for Fall Prevention" and "Iron Butterflies: Flying Forward Together" classes will be held online only and are scheduled as follows:
Iron Butterflies
Tuesday, April 14
10 – 10:45 a.m.
Skills and Drills
Wednesday, April 15
12:30 – 1 p.m.
Iron Butterflies
Wednesday, April 29
2 – 2:45 p.m.
Iron Butterflies
Thursday, May 14
10 – 10:45 a.m.
Iron Butterflies
Tuesday, May 26
2 – 2:45 p.m.
