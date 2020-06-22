GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Health and Cigna (NYSE: CI) today announced they have formed a Strategic Alliance and will partner to make comprehensive health care coverage more affordable and accessible to Michigan employers, their employees and families.
This new Strategic Alliance will offer a competitive network solution for employer groups in the state, leveraging the best capabilities of each organization and the strength of their provider relationships. Starting January 1, 2021:
- Cigna clients and customers will have access to Priority Health's comprehensive network of high-quality providers, which includes 97 percent of primary care physicians in Michigan, a wide variety of specialists and access to the vast majority of hospitals, labs and ancillary care services in the state.
- Priority Health members who live, work, or travel outside of Priority Health's service area will have access to Cigna's national network of quality doctors, specialists, hospitals, labs and facilities around the country.
- The Strategic Alliance will make it simpler for customers to find in-network providers and navigate their health care experience in Michigan and around the country.
- Clients and providers will benefit from innovative programs and improved analytics that make health care more predictable.
"We are excited to bring this expanded Cigna partnership into market, which offers a competitive network solution and highlights our shared capabilities for more affordable, comprehensive health care coverage that best serves employers, their employees, and their families," said Rick V. Morrone, Senior Vice President Employer Solutions for Priority Health. "Our team is continuously looking for ways to provide more value, and this enhanced, Strategic Alliance with a trusted partner is a natural next step."
Priority Health and Cigna have worked together since 2018 to provide competitive network solutions for Michigan employers that have a national footprint, which continues to be an area of growth for Priority Health. Building upon the success of the existing agreement and the strength of their partnership, the organizations are now taking a more coordinated approach, leading to a more consistent and streamlined network experience for Cigna members in the state of Michigan and Priority Health's out-of-state members.
"This Strategic Alliance with one of the fastest growing networks in the state will give greater choice to employers, and will help us achieve our goals of improving whole person health, and providing access to more affordable, predictable and simple health care for our Michigan clients and customers," said Brian Marsella, Midwest market president for Cigna. "Working together in partnership, we will also focus on improving community health in Michigan."
Both Priority Health and Cigna will continue to work with Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) to provide network access in the Upper Peninsula region in Michigan. For more information on Priority Health and current provider partners, visit www.priorityhealth.com.
About Priority Health:
With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan offering a broad portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than one million members each year and offering a network that includes 97 percent of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Priority Health is the smart choice for people seeking affordable, quality health coverage.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
CONTACTS:
Emily Potts | (616) 885-6253 | Emily.Potts@priorityhealth.com
Holly Fussell | (423) 304-9128 | Holly.Fussell@cigna.com