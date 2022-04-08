NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved more than 40 Ophthalmologists at PRISM Vision Group.
SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved more than forty board-certified ophthalmologists at PRISM Vision Group. With offices spread across New Jersey, you will find a reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc in Atlantic, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, and Union county.
PRISM Vision Group is a physician-led organization that aligns with high-quality providers who share the common goal of delivering excellent ophthalmologic service.
The following PRISM Vision Group providers have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs:
- Joanna Pruzon - Bloomfield Eye Associates
- Stephen H. Uretsky - Coastal Jersey Eye Center
- Paul Liva - Hackensack Eye Care Center
- Donald J. Cinotti - Hudson Eye Physicians and Surgeons, LLC
- William H. Constad - Hudson Eye Physicians and Surgeons, LLC
- Scott M. Walsman - Hudson Eye Physicians and Surgeons, LLC
- Priya Desai - Matossian Eye Associates
- Sebastian Lesniak - Matossian Eye Associates
- Ilya Rozenbaum - Matossian Eye Associates
- Elizabeth Tegins - Matossian Eye Associates & NJ Retina
- Joseph P. Shovlin - Matossian Eye Associates & Outlook Eyecare
- Nneka Brooks - NJ Retina
- Nicholas Chinskey - NJ Retina
- Leonard Feiner - NJ Retina
- Howard F. Fine - NJ Retina
- Eric S. Friedman - NJ Retina
- Paul Hahn - NJ Retina
- Vincent Ho - NJ Retina
- Bruce J. Keyser - NJ Retina
- David Y. Kim - NJ Retina
- Jennifer Krawitz - NJ Retina
- Steven A. Madreperla - NJ Retina
- Stuart W. Noorily - NJ Retina
- Jonathan L. Prenner - NJ Retina
- Daniel B. Roth - NJ Retina
- Christopher M. Seery - NJ Retina
- Sumit P. Shah - NJ Retina
- Vinod B. Voleti - NJ Retina
- Harold M. Wheatley - NJ Retina
- Patricia Cucci - North Jersey Eye Associates
- Colleen M. Coleman - Outlook Eyecare
- Noah B. Saipe - Outlook Eyecare
- Patricia A. Burke - Ridgewood Eye Associates
- John R. Stabile - Tenafly Eye Associates, PA
- Barnard A. Kaplan - The Eye Associates and Surgicenter of Vineland
- Debra Prieto - The Eye Associates and Surgicenter of Vineland
- Sydney Tyson - The Eye Associates and Surgicenter of Vineland
- Joel Confino - The Eye Care & Surgery Center
- Ivan H. Jacobs - The Eye Care & Surgery Center
- Milton Kahn - The Eye Care & Surgery Center
- Dipal Shah - The Eye Care & Surgery Center
To learn more about these reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/prismvisiongroup
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
