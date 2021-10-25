Pritzker Levine LLP, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Sharp Law, LLP, Burns Charest LLP and Keller Rohrback L.L.P., reminder of the November 12, 2021, deadline to submit a claim for compensation from a $345 Million Class Action Settlement with Defendant Pfizer Inc. for Purchasers of EpiPen, EpiPen Jr. and/or their Authorized Generics