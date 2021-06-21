ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Based in Atlanta, GA, Buy The Right Practice, http://www.buytherightpractice.com, is comprised of a dream team of successful owner dentists and experts to help private dentists receive the same advantages when looking to buy dental practices as corporate dentistry. On the site, there are many informative opportunities for dentists at various stages of practice ownership, including Buy The Right Practice's The Right Practice 5-Step System™. This system offers specialized assistance to get dentists ready for practice ownership. With this system, dentists will understand the market they are in and the type of practice that meets their financial, professional and personal needs. Dentists will receive a dedicated search agent that will contact brokers, screen listings, scheduling on-site visits and coordinate outreach marketing efforts to find opportunities. The Buy The Right Practice team will vet possible options and perform a proprietary deep financial and operational analysis and handle all the due diligence, legal work, shop financing options and perform thorough audits. With the help Buy The Right Practice, dentists can easily transition ownership, ensure minimal turnover of patients and implement systems to capture identified upside growth opportunities to help increase production and profits within the first few months.
"Time and time again, I've seen that dentists are at a major disadvantage when it comes to having the know-how, support and information that buying a dental practice requires, and Buy the Right Practice can help level the playing field for them," says a spokesperson from Buy The Right Practice.
The owner has experience working virtually in every level of the dental industry, from centralized patient services to mergers, acquisitions and startup dental practices. He first burst into the dental industry as co-founder of Pure Dental Health, one of the most successful startup practices in the country, generating 5x the national average, in its very first year. Next, he took on the challenge of turning around the acquisition of one of the biggest dental offices in the most competitive dental market in the world, New York City, achieving a 40% growth in just 24 months. From there he then went on to work as COO of Breakaway Practice, where he oversaw the company's growth into one of the most promising in the dental space. Breakaway's Affiliate Program helped over 60 dentists go into practice ownership. His outside-the-box thinking led him bring together several innovative companies under the umbrella of Dental Whale, where he led the company's most exclusive "Dental Entrepreneur Program", which helped over 70 private dentists buy more than 60 practices around the country.
