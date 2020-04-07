DENVER, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based CBD wellness company Privy Peach is donating $10,000 worth of its signature CBD tincture to medical staff in order to help with the COVID-19 crisis.
During these unprecedented times, industries across the board are coming together to help provide relief for the hardworking medical staff members that are on the frontlines fighting this illness and putting their lives at risk, often without proper protective equipment. Kim Koehler, founder of Privy Peach, saw this crisis and wanted to do something to help.
"Seeing the anguish and exhaustion of medical workers flooding the news daily, I wanted to help in the only way I could, and that was providing these medical professionals something to help support better-quality sleep and some stress relief," Koehler explains. "I'm proud to say that since we launched the program a couple days ago, we have already shipped out over $2,000 worth of the designated Break Free Tincture, and it is already in the hands of many workers."
CBD can help with sleep and provide solace in a time of stress, and Privy Peach hopes that its Break Free Tincture will help those who are on their feet all day and working overtime relax, sleep, and recharge so they can keep fighting the good fight. The CBD is third-party lab-tested to ensure it is within legal limits for hemp-derived CBD. Privy Peach's special Break Free Tincture is the perfect thing after a long day of work or before getting back out there.
In order to receive the free CBD tincture, medical workers can send proof of employment to hello@privypeach.com. Giveaway will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more info, please contact Privy Peach at hello@privypeach.com.
