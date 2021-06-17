SAN ANTONIO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRMA Plastic Surgery has partnered up with AnoOno and Pink Warrior Advocates to provide 100 free mastectomy bras for local women in need who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
PRMA Plastic Surgery specializes in advanced breast reconstruction techniques with an emphasis on natural reconstruction by using the patient's tissue. The practice is also at the forefront of restoring breast sensation following a mastectomy with TruSense℠. "We are honored team up with these amazing organizations to serve the local breast cancer community," shares PRMA Plastic Surgeon Dr. Oscar Ochoa. "Breast cancer takes away so much and can be extremely costly for many women. By providing free mastectomy bras through Pink Warrior Advocates bra program, that is one less burden to worry about."
Pink Warrior Advocates is a non-profit that focuses on providing support to those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Their goal is to create a sisterhood of Angels to carry women through the emotional battle of breast cancer, while also alleviating financial burdens so they can focus on healing.
AnaOno also supports the breast cancer community in a special way. The fonder, Dana is a breast cancer survivor herself and has created bras for specifically for women who have undergone breast surgeries due to cancer. She strives to create products that are made to accommodate each individual's needs. AnaOno's mission is to embrace different breast shapes and surgery types because different is beautiful.
PRMA is proud to partner with these amazing organizations to help cultivate support for women in Bexar County throughout their breast cancer journeys.
Patients can apply to receive a free bra through Pink Warrior Advocate's Bra Program by clicking this link: https://www.pinkwarrioradvocates.org/request-mastectomy-bra/.
