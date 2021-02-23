THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shawn M. Galloway, President and COO of ProAct Safety, will speak at the 2021 East Central Iowa Safety and Health Conference hosted by Kirkwood Community College on 25 February at 7:30am CST.
Challenging and Changing the Five Dangerous Safety Perceptions
Positive perceptions about safety are critical to safety excellence; they harness significant conditioning influence on employees. Shawn leads us through the five most dangerous perceptions which can become barriers to sustained safety excellence. He will provide strategies to neutralize these undesirable beliefs before they become reinforced within the culture.
David Hughes, Continuing Education and Kirkwood Community College, says, "During a discussion at a recent training session the topic of employees safety perspective's came up and how we all perceive safety differently. After a web search Shawn's presentation Challenging and Changing the Five Dangerous Safety Perceptions came up. The presentation hit the point I was looking for this year's Kirkwood East Central Iowa's Safety & Health Conference hosted by Kirkwood Community College."
For more information about ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is the President of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. He is a consultant, professional speaker and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership and Behavior-Based Safety. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having authored over 650 podcasts, 200 articles and 100 videos. Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations and has worked across every major industry. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals Council on Practices & Standards, National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow and Pro-Sapien's list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers of 2019. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
