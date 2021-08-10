HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced the company's CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, and founder, Terry L. Mathis, will each lead a concurrent session at the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Safety 2021 conference in Austin, Texas. The conference will take place at the Austin Convention Center and can be attended online.
ProAct Safety sessions are scheduled as follows.
Monday, September 13 (3:30-4:30pm): Pursuing EHS Excellence – What the Pandemic Taught Us
Tuesday, September 14 (4:15-5:15pm): The Core Principles of Employee Engagement
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is the CEO of ProAct Safety and coauthor of several bestselling books. As a consultant, trusted advisor to global corporations, and keynote speaker, he has helped hundreds of organizations within every major industry to improve safety strategy, culture, leadership and employee engagement. He is also the host of the highly acclaimed weekly podcast series Safety Culture Excellence® and a columnist for several magazines. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnMGalloway.com.
ABOUT TERRY L. MATHIS
Mathis, ProAct Safety's founder, is known for dynamic presentations, work and writing in the fields of behavioral and cultural safety, leadership, and operational performance. He is a regular speaker at ASSE and NSC, as well as company and industry conferences. He has been a frequent contributor to industry magazines for more than 15 years and is coauthor of four books, including bestsellers STEPS to Safety Culture Excellence (WILEY, 2013) and Forecasting Tomorrow: The Future of Safety Excellence (SCE Press, 2015). Terry has been listed four consecutive times as one of 'The 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS' by EHS Today. Learn more about him at http://www.TerryLMathis.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and performance projects in nearly every major industry worldwide.
