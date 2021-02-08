THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, announced its President, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead the live networking event discussion on Corporate HSE Strategy, answering many attendee questions. The live event is scheduled on February 9th at 1pm CT on YouTube and LinkedIn.
Galloway plans to cover details about what corporate strategies should include, and the individual investment and support commitment needed to make is successful.
"I am really delighted we have Shawn on the show and talk about such an important subject matter," said Sonni Gopal, RedRisks.com. "The event posting on LinkedIn has been hugely popular and many have expressed their interest in attending this Live Event. Very much looking forward to learning and hearing what Shawn will share with the network and also the engagement with the Live Chatters."
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn Galloway is the President of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety, and coauthor of several bestselling books including STEPS to Safety Culture Excellence and Forecasting Tomorrow: The Future of Safety Excellence and one of the best keynote speakers in the industry. His latest book, Inside Strategy: Value Creation from within Your Organization, was published earlier this year. He is a columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the safety industry, authoring over 600 podcasts, 200 articles and 100 videos. Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He has received awards for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Engineers Council on Practices & Standards, listed in National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS and ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
ABOUT REDRISKS.COM
Founded mid-2019 by Sonni Gopal, Redrisks.com has rapidly grown as a digital platform for risk and safety professionals. Offering a plethora of technical resources and live events with world class leaders, Redrisks.Com is highly respected and well recognized within the risk and safety community. You can see what previous guests have said (including Terry Mathis) about the Live Events at https://www.redrisks.com/testimonials/.
