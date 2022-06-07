PWW's web-based software solution helps pharmaceutical companies thrive by delivering intuitive, real-time competitive intelligence.
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proactive Worldwide (PWW), a leading global competitive intelligence company, has launched its ProactivePulseSM competitive intelligence platform to help pharmaceutical companies overcome difficulties associated with efficient data gathering and analysis. The web-based software platform helps companies thrive within the highly competitive pharmaceutical sector by delivering intuitive, real-time intelligence.
"We're helping pharmaceutical companies know what their competitors are up to in the moment," says Paul McDonald, PhD, vice president of healthcare and life sciences at PWW. "ProactivePulseSM gives companies one access point to a wide range of time-sensitive content. It's aggregated and intuitively organized to prevent data overload. Within a matter of a few clicks, users can read, translate, publish and edit relevant information from thousands of sources."
"The promise of ProactivePulseSM is its ease of use and the way it helps put pharmaceutical companies in a position to make proactive business decisions that influence their competitiveness," says McDonald. "Most knowledge workers with responsibility to uncover useful content are overloaded with information and raw data from numerous, unorganized sources. We've straightened out the mess," he says.
ProactivePulseSM is flexible, scalable and modular. Using content connectors, it collects information and then applies taxonomy rules to distribute content based on user preferences.
The user-friendly dashboard view of an organization's competitive intelligence function files enables user productivity.
Unlike other competitive and market intelligence platforms, ProactivePulseSM gives you access to collaboration with real people. PWW clients can use ProactivePulseSM to support their ongoing monitoring projects with the company and gain direct access to PWW analysts and subject matter experts.
ProactivePulseSM scrutinizes more than 2,600 pharmaceutical industry companies in 100 therapeutic areas and 500 MOAs, plus clinical trial updates. Third-party integration – such as Meltwater, Talkwalker, AlphaSense, SharePoint – opens doors to corporate news from more than 500,000 news sources, and brand and customer data on more than 30 social media platforms.
Interested companies can find more information about ProactivePulseSM and request a free demo of the software at the ProactivePulseSM page on the PWW website.
About Proactive Worldwide
Proactive Worldwide is one of the world's leading market intelligence companies helping top-tier organizations understand vulnerabilities, better predict market shifts, and plan for growth with confidence. We examine competitors, suppliers, customers, regulatory issues, and more—through advanced competitive, market, and customer intelligence—to deliver a more complete picture of the decision-making environment with a far-reaching perspective that uncovers hidden opportunities and key threats. With over 27 years of experience, we leverage our proprietary methodology, a deep bench of researchers and analysts, and in-house industry specialists to produce insights that have real impact. Learn more at Proactive Worldwide.
