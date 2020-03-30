PEARLAND, Texas, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the recent concerns over the outbreak of infectious diseases, Process & Safety Solutions, a U.S.-based process safety management consulting company, is offering their respiratory protection course free of charge for a limited time.
Process & Safety Solutions, a process safety management consultant, is offering their online respiratory protection course for free to help employers, employees, and the general public understand the use of masks and respirators in staving off infectious diseases.
In this online training course, Process & Safety Solutions will introduce various types of respirators, explain how to choose the correct one, demonstrate how properly to wear them, and review the potential dangers that come with improper usage of masks and respirators.
"Sometimes just wearing a mask can produce its own set of hazards," said Ric Hartung, Process & Safety Solutions' CEO. "The simple act of wearing a loose-fitting mask can cause serious health and medical concerns for people with heart or lung issues. In fact, wearing the mask can be a greater risk for these people than exposure to the virus itself."
While Process & Safety Solutions' training programs are typically offered to corporations only, they are opening up this training to the general public free of charge for a limited time. During the seminar, participants will be able to ask questions and interact with the trainer.
"We're pleased to be able to open up this valuable training to the public," said Hartung. "As a company that's dedicated to safety, in and outside of the workplace, we wanted to make sure everyone has the opportunity to learn how to handle masks and respirators, without the added financial burden during this difficult time."
Process & Safety Solutions is now accepting online registration for this free course. Online registration can be done here.
About Process & Safety Solutions
Process & Safety Solutions, LLC is a U.S.-based company that consults on process safety management. Their practical, risk-mitigation approach is designed to help clients comply with local, state, and federal safety regulations for the petrochemical industry, oil & gas processing, refineries, and ammonia refrigeration facilities. For more information, visit https://www.pssolutions-llc.com/.
