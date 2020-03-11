DENVER, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based out of Denver, Colorado, SOMNUS is an all natural alternative sleep-aid.
SOMNUS lets you take control of your sleep by offering a safe alternative sleep-aid. This is one of the first CBN sleep-aids on the market in the form of three introductory products: tincture, gummies, and gel capsules. No THC, no alcohol, no melatonin.
Sleep deprivation is a serious problem affecting tens of millions of people in the United States. Lack of sleep can yield lack of performance in nearly all aspects of life, leading to mood changes, weight gain, memory issues, lack of concentration, and other more serious symptoms.
Unfortunately, the artificially engineered sleep-aids on the market today do not deliver ideal results. Though they claim to lead to better sleep, most leave our bodies chemically imbalanced, forcing additional negative health side effects.
Thankfully, SOMNUS was founded on the conviction that everyone deserves to take control of their sleep and receive a proper night's rest, without sacrificing their health and well-being. SOMNUS is an all-natural formulation derived from hemp, designed to enhance a healthy, deep, restful sleep without the morning grogginess.
SOMNUS is a great solution for anyone over the age of 18 who struggles with sleeping. Whether you're an overworked athlete, college student, a new parent, or a frequent traveler, SOMNUS can help you overcome the stress and anxiety to get the good night's rest you need and deserve.
SOMNUS' soft launch took place during the 2020 X Games with some of their sponsored athletes. With participation in the US Burton Open and the official sleep-aid of the GoPro Mountain Games in June 2020, SOMNUS is on a journey to help every kind of lifestyle elevate their game by way of sleep.
ABOUT CANNABINOL:
CBN is chemically similar to CBD. Both are derived from hemp, a source of many beneficial but non-intoxicating natural compounds. But CBN differs in that it binds directly to the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the nervous system, giving it stronger calming properties. This makes SOMNUS a natural and effective alternative to artificial sleep-aids, without any of the unwanted side effects.
