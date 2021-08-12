WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.

For Research Use Only. Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures.

The following platelet aggregation reagents are available below.

AAG001K ADP (3 x 0.5 mL) click here for more information

AAG002K Epinephrine (3 x 0.5 mL) click here for more information

AAG003K Arachidonic Acid (3 x 0.5 mL) click here for more information

AAG004K Ristocetin (3 x 0.5 mL) click here for more information

AAG005K Collagen (Reagent -3 x 0.5 mL, Diluent – 3 x 12 mL) click here for more information

The entire Aniara product line is available for purchase at http://www.aniara.com. The Company distributes products in North America, Central America, South America, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Iceland.

Media Contact

Maria Waldron, Aniara Diagnostica, 5133423018, mwaldron@aniara.com

 

SOURCE Aniara Diagnostica

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.