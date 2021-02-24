WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.
For Research Use Only. Not For Use In Diagnostic Procedures.
Aniara Diagnostica is now the exclusive distributor of Protein L kits in the USA and Canada.
The Protein L Ligand Leakage ELISA Kit has been designed to detect and quantify Protein L in Immunoglobulin (Ig) or Ig-fragment containing solutions. It is a sandwich ELISA with microtiter strips coated with an affinity purified anti-Protein L IgY-antibody. The Protein L Ligand Leakage ELISA kit comes in two versions – the standard kit (A10-0027) and the XL kit (A10-0028-1).
The entire Aniara product line is available for purchase at http://www.aniara.com. The Company distributes products in North America, Central America, South America, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Iceland.
