TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite the widespread use of chinese hampster ovary (CHO) cells in therapeutic protein production, the presence of many CHO cell line options and the need to optimize cell culture conditions for every cell line in a product-specific manner can lead to extended timelines and substantial cost in the development of a cell line for a new biologic.
To meet this need, Cytovance has established a scalable platform process using the Freedom™ CHO-S™ expression system, which allows for a significantly reduced cost of development and shortened timeline from sequence to clinical material. The system has been shown to be effective for both monoclonal antibody and non-antibody products, enabling Cytovance to facilitate rapid development timelines for a wide variety of molecules. Cytovance has also developed a platform downstream purification process for monoclonal antibodies (Mabs). The Cytovance platform Mab downstream process is highly efficient, using a minimal amount of unit operations to produce a high-quality product with a yield that meets or exceeds industry standards for antibody purification.
Together, the Cytovance upstream and downstream platform processes meet a key need in the biologic industry to produce high quality product in conjunction with accelerated timelines and reduced costs on the path from cell line to clinical material.
Join Stephanie Wickham, PhD, Sr. Director of Research and Development, Cytovance Biolgics and Kelley Dowd, PhD, Associate Director of Downstream Process Development, Cytovance Biologics, for the live webinar on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK) to learn more.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Production of Therapeutic Proteins in CHO cells.
