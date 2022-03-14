TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What if the knowledge to answer questions about the tissue microenvironment was all in one place? The cellular landscape requires a combination of competencies to effectively extract data that has therapeutic value. The appropriate biomarkers should be defined and a robust assay should be built to ensure that the imaged tissue can be thoroughly assessed and understood. Spatial phenomics encompasses the entire workflow required to find significant spatial patterns in tissues.
The workflow for spatial phenomics includes assay development, image analysis, spatial biology, data mining and validation of the findings. The journey through the entire immuno-oncology development pipeline can be supported. This involves defining and framing a specific scientific question and developing a panel, all the way to delivering data-driven answers that enable a project to move forward. By combining scientific expertise with proven assays and leading-edge technologies, the efficiency and accuracy can be increased for multiplex projects.
Join this webinar to see practical examples that introduce the power of spatial analysis to drive towards meaningful answers about the most promising target readouts, immunological response to therapy, or expression profiles across multiple indications. Attendees will learn about how a robust assay allows the move from early feasibility and proof of concept to more widely applicable use with larger study sizes. In addition, the co-development of biomarker panels and robust analysis algorithms enable de-plexing. This allows the use of robustly trained algorithms to distinguish cell populations on low plex or even hematoxylin and eosin (H&E)-stained tissues.
Join Dr. Florian Leiss, VP, Digital Health Strategies, Ultivue, for the live webinar on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Profiling Cancer Biology Using Spatial Phenomics.
