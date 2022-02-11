Allentown, PA (18103)

Today

Brisk, and much colder with a bit of snow, mainly in the morning and early afternoon, accumulating to around an additional slushy inch. Up to 2 or 3 inches will be possible overall with isolated higher amounts in the Lehigh Valley and Berks county. .

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk, and very cold. A stray flurry or snow shower is possible.