SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bizmatics, the makers of PrognoCIS EHR, recently announced their partnership with Braintree and PayPal to provide convenient, functional payment tools that integrate seamlessly with the Electronic Health Record (EHR).
Braintree, a payment gateway company provides online payment solutions for eCommerce companies. Their tools integrate with PrognoCIS to allow you to accept and process credit cards, PayPal, and digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Venmo (available in the US).
Users can access this feature through the PrognoCIS web application available through the EMR/Billing Module. By adding this payment platform to their existing tools like patient portal, employer portal and telehealth, PrognoCIS enhances patient service and streamlines the billing process for a medical practice.
The solution is simple and provides ease of use in collecting and making payments. The clinical staff can use a copay screen to collect the copay, visit fee or outstanding payments from the patient using their credit card. The front office staff can create a patient receipt, which can be posted to the patient's account.
The Patient Portal allows patients to view their balance and make payment using their credit card or PayPal account. This process creates a patient receipt which is integrated into the PrognoCIS billing module.
The new Braintree integration supports several types of credit cards, including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, JCB, Maestro, Diner's Club, and American Express. With more options for payment, practices and clinics can offer convenient solutions that promote improved revenue models.
About Bizmatics Inc.: Bizmatics Inc. is a healthcare technology company serving the needs of Ambulatory Medical Practices of all sizes and specialties. Based in Silicon Valley since 2001, Bizmatics has engineered and serviced PrognoCIS, a cloud-based EHR Software that helps providers take utmost care of their patients by seamlessly integrating practice management, telehealth and patient engagement solutions. Bizmatics was acquired by Harris Healthcare Group in 2021 to complement and add greater value to their existing portfolio of EHR and RCM services.
Media Contact
Deeya Ranjan, Marketing Analyst, Bizmatics Inc, +1 (408) 873-3030 Ext: 217, dranjan@bizmaticsinc.com
SOURCE PrognoCIS