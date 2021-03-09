ST. LOUIS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS) is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program. Completed applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2021.
The Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program will award 58 college scholarships to childhood cancer survivors who have demonstrated determination in rising above the difficulties of cancer. This program plays an important role in recognizing the challenges of surviving childhood cancer and the need for assistance after treatment.
"As childhood cancer survivors think about starting college, they face unique obstacles that are not easy to overcome. In particular, the staggering cost of battling cancer prevents families from helping their child financially as they pursue higher education," said President and CEO Mark Stolze. "It's an honor for the NCCS to award scholarships to cancer survivors to help them move forward with their dreams."
In order to be eligible for a scholarship from the NCCS, applicants must be:
- A childhood cancer survivor under the age of 25 who was diagnosed with cancer or a high grade or anaplastic brain tumor before the age of 18
- A citizen of the United States living within the country and attending school in the U.S.- Accepted into a post-secondary school for the fall semester of the upcoming academic year
Students who receive these scholarships make a commitment to participate in community service programs and activities—including mentorship of young children facing their own cancer battle —on behalf of the NCCS.
The NCCS is extremely grateful for the generous support of The Centene Charitable Foundation and the Engelhardt Family Foundation which makes this program possible each year.
To apply for the 2021-2022 Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship by the deadline of March 31, or meet previous recipients, please visit the NCCS website.
The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS), headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a not-for-profit organization providing support to families making their way through the daunting world of childhood cancer and survivorship. With over 30 years of experience serving more than 45,000 children, the NCCS is able to take a "no matter what" approach to help families stay strong, stay positive and stay together. The NCCS has been recognized as a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity and earned a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, call 314-241-1600, visit theNCCS.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
